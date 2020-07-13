New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on a video conference call and discussed a wide range of topics particularly about how technology can transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the they spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. "This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs", the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister further informed that they discussed about the challenges the global pandemic has brought and also spoke about the importance of data security and cyber safety. "During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety", the Prime Minister said in another tweet. Google to Invest Rs 75,000 Crore in India Over Next 5-7 Years Through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund', Says CEO Sundar Pichai.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

During our interaction, @sundarpichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

The Prime Minister described the conversation as 'an extremely fruitful interaction' and said he wass delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more.

Hours after the virtual meeting, Pichai launched the Google for India Digitisation Fund by which the tech giant would invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years. "Through it, we'll invest Rs 75,000 Cr or approx US$10 Bn into India over next 5-7 yrs.We'll do this through mix of equity investments, partnerships &operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments", Pichai said.

