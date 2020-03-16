PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Work From Home for Employees, Suspension of Business Travel, Suggests Minimising Social Outings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 16: Replying to a Twitterati, who cancelled all his meetings and asked his employees to work from home amid Coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "a wise call". Using #IndiaFightsCorona hashtag, the Premier suggested citizens to avoid non-essential travel and minimise social outing to contain the virus.

"Cancelled all my meetings. Employees work from home. Office is locked down. All business travel suspended. Being a responsible employer and citizen is first. Safety first. Prevention is better," a Twitter user Ashu said. Replying to Him, PM Modi tweeted, "A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps. #IndiaFightsCorona." SAARC Video-Meet on Coronavirus: PM Modi Proposes to Set Up COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Says India Will Initially Contribute USD 10 Million.

PM Modi's Tweet:

A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/0pRrbmfXXm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

The Coronavirus Positive cases in India has crossed 110 mark, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases. Schools, colleges, gyms, theatres and other public gathering spots have been shut down to contain the virus. Two deaths have also been reported in the country, one in Delhi and another in Karnataka.

Government is closely reviewing the situation in the country. COVID-19 helplines have also been issued for all states and Union Territories. The government has also issued 24x7 helpline 011-23978046, where citizens can ask their queries related to coronavirus.

The outbreak of the deadly pathogen was first reported in December last in China's Wuhan city. The disease has since then affected over 157 countries and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).