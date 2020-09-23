New Delhi, September 23: The Narendra Modi-led government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana or PMUY on May 1, 2016, to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of below poverty line families. For people looking for an LPG gas connection, the scheme is available for a limited period and ends on September 30.

According to the scheme, launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the registration on the connection is done in the name of women. The scheme is intended to give free gas connection to the poor. Following the coronavirus pandemic, the government had extended this scheme from April to September. PM Narendra Modi Dedicates 3 Key Projects Related to Petroleum Sector in Bihar, Key Highlights of the Event.

Steps to get an LPG connection under PMAY:

1) Visit the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana website pmujjwalayojana.com

2) Click on the 'Download Form' option.

3) Fill in the details required in the form.

4) Submit the filled form to the nearest gas agency, along with all the required documents.

5) Once the document verification process is complete, the connection will be given.

The government claims that till, September 7, 2019, over 8 crore connections have already been released in 719 districts. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are entitled to get three LPG cylinders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).