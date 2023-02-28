Chennai, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi has been admitted at a private hospital in Chennai due to a kidney ailment, sources said. Prahlad Modi, Brother of PM Narendra Modi, Injured After His Car Meets With an Accident Near Kadakola in Karnataka (See Pic).

Without providing further details, the sources at the hospital in Ayanambakkam told IANS that his condition is stable. PM Narendra Modi’s Brother Prahlad Modi's Car Accident Case: Driver Booked in Karnataka.

Prahlad Modi, who is also the Vice President of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, is on a spiritual tour with his family and had visited the Madurai Meenakshi temple, Rameswaram temple and Kanniyakumari Devi temple. Further details regarding his health condition is awaited.

