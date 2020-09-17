New Delhi, September 17: Union Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night. He asked all the people who met him on Tuesday to take the necessary precautions. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 51-Lakh Mark After Witnessing Highest Single-Day Spike of 97,894 Cases; Death Toll Mounts to 83,198.

The union minister took to twitter to give information about his health condition. Patel tweeted, “Yesterday night, my report came out positive for coronavirus; those people who met me on Tuesday should be careful.” It is not clear whether he is hospitalised.

Tweet by Prahlad Singh Patel:

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises was also tested positive for COVID-19. Gadkari is currently under self-isolation. He also appealed the people -- who have come in contact with him -- to be careful and follow the COVID-19 protocol. Notably, both Gadkari and Patel attended Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday.

