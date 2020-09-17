New Delhi, September 17: India's coronavirus tally crossed 51-lakh mark on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally jumped to 51,18,254 including 1 million active cases on Thursday.

The number of cured and discharged people have improved to 40,25,080. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 83,198 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 6,05,65,728 coronavirus samples up to September 16. Of these, 11,36,613 samples were alone tested on Wednesday. COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: AstraZeneca Overcomes Trial Hurdle, Sputnik V in India Soon, Indonesia Preferring Own Candidate Over China's Sinovac & More.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic with the highest cases and the maximum death toll. Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing. India on Wednesday became only the second country in the world, after the United States, to record more than 5 million cases.

