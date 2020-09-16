New Delhi, September 16: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises -- Nitin Gadkari -- on Wednesday informed that he has been tested COVID-19 positive. Following this, the Union Minister has opted for self-isolation and appealed the people -- who have come in contact with him -- to be careful and follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Informing about his health status, Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and wrote, "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself." Adding more, he said, "I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe." Amit Shah Health Update: Union Home Minister Admitted to AIIMS for a Complete Medical Checkup Ahead of Parliament Session, Say Doctors.

Here's what Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter:

I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

Previously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday ahead of Monsoon Session of the Parliament. This was the third time the Union Minister was admitted to hospital. He was taken to the AIIMS for 'post-COVID care' after he being discharged from there. Earlier, he was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and was taken to Medanta in Gurugram.

