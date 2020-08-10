New Delhi, August 10: Pranab Mukherjee, the Former President of India, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Mukherjee took to Twitter and confirmed the news. The Former President said that he had visited a hospital and was found positive for coronavirus infection. The 84-year-old has requested people who came in contact with him to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19", Mukherjee tweeted.

In India, a number of political leaders have been tested positive for coronavirus in recent times including Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, B Sriramulu, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his daughter, Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil and Congress’ leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, and Karti Chidambaram among others. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

In India, the coronavirus tally mounted to 22,15,074 on Monday with a spike of 62,064 coronavirus cases. The country tested a record over 1,000 deaths in a single day. India, the third country worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic after the US and Brazil. Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Not an Option Before Country of India's Size, Says Health Ministry.

Out of the total cases, 6,34,945 are active cases, 1,535,743 have recovered from the disease while 44,386 people have lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus. According to Health Ministry, the number of recoveries mounted to over 15 lakh, more than twice the active cases.

