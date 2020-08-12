New Delhi, August 12: The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain critical, the Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday. In its health bulletin, the hospital said that the 84-year-old former President of India, is presently hemodynamically stable and continues to be on a ventilator. Mukherjee underwent emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 following which his health condition deteriorated. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President Of India, COVID-19 Positive, On Ventilator After Brain Surgery.

What does Hemodynamically Stable Mean?

If a patient has stable hemodynamics, the force at which the heart pumps blood is stable. Hemodynamic monitoring measures the blood pressure inside the veins, heart, and arteries. It also measures blood flow and how much oxygen is present in the blood. Basically, it is a way to see how well the heart of a person is working.

On August 10, the 84-year-old had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and asked his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," the former President tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable & on a ventilator: Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi Cantt Pranab Mukherjee (file pic) underwent emergency surgery for a brain clot on 10th Aug pic.twitter.com/ZyTBDhZh39 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee posted an emotional message on her Twitter handle as her father remains in critical condition after a brain surgery. "Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received the Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she tweeted.

