New Delhi, August 12: Delhi Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee -- Sharmistha Mukherjee -- on Wednesday thanked all the well-wishers for praying for the speedy recovery of her father. Sharmistha even stated in her prayer that 'may God do whatever is best for him (Pranab Mukherjee)', who is critical and on ventilator support after brain surgery in an Indian Army hospital in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Sharmistha wrote, "Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns." Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President of India Critical, on Ventilator Support After Brain Surgery to Remove Clot.



Earlier on Tuesday, the doctors at the Army Hospital Research And Referral in Delhi had stated that the Bharat Ratna recipient has not shown any improvement in his health post-surgery. Apart from this, Pranab Mukherjee's condition has 'worsened' and he remains 'critical' and on life support.

Releasing the medical bulletin, the Army Hospital said, "Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt. The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support."

Meanwhile, started a Maha Mrityunjaya yajna on Tuesday was started at Mukherjee's ancestral village for the speedy recovery. The former President had announced Monday that he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

