Greater Noida, January 19: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and his wife have been arrested in Greater Noida following allegations of a brutal and prolonged assault on their 10-year-old niece. The child is currently fighting for her life on ventilator support at a private hospital, with medical reports revealing a harrowing pattern of physical abuse and extreme malnutrition.

The incident came to light after the girl was admitted to a hospital in critical condition on the night of January 14. According to police reports, the child, a relative of the constable’s wife, had been brought from her village to the couple's government accommodation inside the CRPF camp. While the couple claimed she was there for a visit, investigations suggest she was being used for domestic labor and to care for the couple's own children without official permission. Greater Noida Shocker: Man Ties Dog to Autorickshaw and Drags It Through Streets, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

Medical professionals at Max Hospital, where the girl was transferred after her condition deteriorated, described her injuries as consistent with torture. The victim was found with multiple bone fractures, broken teeth, torn fingernails, and deep bruising across her body. Doctors also highlighted that her hemoglobin levels had dropped to a dangerously low 1.9, indicating chronic starvation. She remains on life support under constant monitoring.

The Greater Noida Police arrested the constable, identified as Tariq Anwar, and his wife, Rimpa Khatoon, on Sunday. They have been charged under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to attempts to commit culpable homicide. The CRPF has taken immediate administrative action, suspending the constable and initiating a high-level departmental inquiry into the matter. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Accused Hid Body Under Parked Car To Stage Accident; Arrested.

The case has also drawn scrutiny regarding the initial handling of the crime scene. A complaint filed by a CRPF Assistant Commandant raised concerns over a delay in sealing the residential quarters. Allegations surfaced that the premises were being vacated before a forensic team could conduct an examination, leading to fears that crucial evidence might have been tampered with. Child welfare officials have been notified, and the state is expected to oversee the victim’s recovery and rehabilitation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ZEE News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).