Rohtak, June 3: One-year-old Prashita, the daughter of Madhya Pradesh migrant workers, tragically passed away at PGIMS Rohtak while she was waiting for a ventilator. According to the family, the child was not given proper care at PGIMS or Sonipat Civil Hospital. Hospital officials, however, refuted the claims, claiming the child was brain-dead when they arrived.

According to a report by Times of India, on May 31, while playing with her older brother, Prashita, who lived with her family in a rented home in Sonipat, slipped and fell into a water tub. With assistance from their landlord, her parents hurried her to the Sonipat Civil Hospital. The family claims that because there was no paediatric ventilator available, the doctors at Sonipat did not act quickly enough, and it took more than an hour before she was sent to PGIMS Rohtak. Madhya Pradesh: One-Year-Old Girl Child Rescued After Falling Into 15 Feet Borewell In Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

According to Prashita's family, the child was left alone on a stretcher at PGIMS in wet clothes for almost an hour without a doctor's supervision. According to reports, when the mother asked for assistance, she was informed that a senior doctor's recommendation was required in order to obtain a ventilator. Concerns about unfair treatment were raised by the family's claims that a second child who was admitted later was sent straight to the intensive care unit. Thane Shocker: Woman Kills 1-Year-Old Son by Throwing Him in Water Tank After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Maharashtra’s Vasind.

Senior doctors at PGIMS were contacted by social worker Devendra Gautam, who performed CPR and revived Prashita in Sonipat; however, it was reported that bureaucratic delays hindered prompt care. About nine hours after the accident, at around nine o'clock in the evening, Prashita was pronounced dead. Systemic issues in emergency child care were brought to light by Sonipat Civil Hospital officials, who confirmed that there was no operational paediatric intensive care unit because of a lack of staff.

