New Delhi, September 14: Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgment convicting him and imposing a fine of Re 1, for criminal contempt of court. The review petition was filed by Prashant Bhushan hours after he deposited Re 1 fine on Monday. The fine was to be paid by September 15; default to lead to three-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for three years.

On August 14, the top court held Bhushan contempt for his tweets "against the judiciary". The lawyer-activist was convicted, and a fine of Re 1 was imposed on him by the Supreme Court in connection with a suo motu criminal contempt of court case over two of his tweets.

One of the tweets, posted on June 29, was related to his post on a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing another contempt of court case against Bhushan for his interview to a magazine in 2009 in which he was quoted as saying that half of the 16 former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt.

