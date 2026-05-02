Prasoon Joshi Appointed Prasar Bharati Chairman: Renowned Lyricist and Communications Expert Takes Charge of Public Broadcaster

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New Delhi, May 2: The government on Saturday said it has appointed noted lyricist, writer and communications expert, Prasoon Joshi, as the Chairman of Prasar Bharati. According to a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting statement, Joshi is a distinguished creative professional with wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Prasoon Joshi on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India,” said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Prasoon Joshi Honoured With ‘Film Personality of the Year’ Award at the 52nd IFFI.

“His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead,” said the minister.

Known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, Joshi has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives. His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country.

Before this appointment, Joshi served as Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017 where he contributed to strengthening film certification processes while engaging with stakeholders across the film industry. His tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility. Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Languages Are Binding Factor in Indian Society, Says Prasoon Joshi.

Prasoon Joshi Appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati

Earlier, he had also served as CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman, McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). He is also one of the Trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts since 2016. Established under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and operational since 1997, Prasar Bharati is India’s statutory autonomous public service broadcaster.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).