Prayagraj: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Alleged Assault by 2 Teachers in UP School, Postmortem Reveals Injury Near His Private Parts

A four-year-old boy allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at a school here on Friday, with police suspecting that he was beaten by two teachers of the institution. The DCP said that although the family has not alleged any sexual assault in their complaint, the postmortem report includes an injury that suggests the possibility of sexual abuse that cannot be ruled out.

May 17, 2025
Prayagraj, UP: A four-year-old boy allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at a school here on Friday, with police suspecting that he was beaten by two teachers of the institution. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar), Vivek Chandra Yadav said the school administration informed the child's family that the boy had fallen unconscious. He was taken to a hospital by the school staff and his family members, Mr Yadav said.

According to officials, the child was referred to another hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was then sent to SRN Hospital for post-mortem following the family's consent. His family lodged a complaint alleging that two teachers at the school physically assaulted the child. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Naini police station, the officer added. Sudden Death in Firozabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in School Toilet in Uttar Pradesh, Cardiac Arrest Suspected.

The DCP further said that although the family has not alleged any sexual assault in their complaint, the postmortem report includes an injury that suggests the possibility of sexual abuse that cannot be ruled out. "Police are investigating the case from all angles," he said. Kolkata Shocker: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Vomiting in School at Moulali.

The school's CCTV footage is being examined. The postmortem revealed injuries near the boy's eye, on his tongue, and one near his private parts, Mr Yadav said. "We will be able to make a clear statement only after the investigation is complete," the officer added.

The school's CCTV footage is being examined. The postmortem revealed injuries near the boy's eye, on his tongue, and one near his private parts, Mr Yadav said. "We will be able to make a clear statement only after the investigation is complete," the officer added.

