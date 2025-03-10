Firozabad, March 10: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy suddenly collapsed and died after fainting in his school toilet in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. CCTV footage showed school staff attempting to revive him before taking him for medical help. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, doctors suspect a cardiac arrest.

As per a Times of India report, the tragic incident occurred around 1:30 PM when school staff found the unconscious boy in the washroom. They immediately tried to revive him by massaging his hands and feet before rushing him to a private hospital. The school staff, however, allegedly left the child’s body at the hospital and fled, raising suspicions of negligence. The boy’s family was informed soon after and accused the school authorities of mishandling the situation. Sudden Death in Firozabad: Class 2 Student Collapses While Playing Inside School Premises, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

According to an ETV Bharat report, the boy’s father, Manoj, stated that his son was completely healthy before going to school that day. The grieving family has demanded an investigation, suspecting negligence in handling the medical emergency. Meanwhile, police officials have reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed that staff attempted CPR before taking the child to the hospital. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the viscera have been preserved for further examination. Sudden Death in UP: Teenage Boy Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Watching Videos on Mobile Phone in Amroha; Heart Attack Suspected.

Inspector Yogendra Kumar of Kotwali South police station said an official complaint has been lodged, and the matter is under investigation. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. If negligence is found on the part of the school, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible. The sudden death of the child, who was the only son of his parents, has left the community in deep shock.

