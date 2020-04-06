Pregnant Woman From Nalasopara, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Dies

Doctors at a medical facility | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Vasai, April 6: A 38-year-old pregnant woman from Nalasopara in outskirts of Mumbai who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died on Monday, April 6. With this, the death toll in the Vasai-Virar region has climbed to three. The locality where she lived has been sealed by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC). Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital after she complained in breathing. She died on Saturday. Her COVID-19 test report confirmed that she was positive. Her family has been moved to the isolation cell. Till now, 13 coronavirus cases have been reported from Vasai- Virar region. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 4,281 in India as Country Records Biggest Single-Day Surge With 704 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 111.

ANI Tweet:

A 38-year-old pregnant woman from Nalasopara who tested positive for #COVID19, passed away today at Nair House: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Earlier, an elderly man from Vasai, who tested positive for COVID-19, died in Nalasopara on Sunday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country. The state has so far reported 846 cases, including 56 recovered and 45 deaths.