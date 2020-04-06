Coronavirus Cases Jump to 4,281 in India as Country Records Biggest Single-Day Surge With 704 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 111

COVID-19 India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 6: The number of coronavirus disease cases in India jumped to 4,281 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The new positive cases in the country increased by 214, from the earlier health ministry data which recorded 4,067 cases. The total deaths related to COVID-19 has risen to 111. There are 3,851 active cases of the infection and 319 people have been cured/discharged or migrated till date. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in India, has 748 COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu was second with 571 patients of the COVID-19 followed by Delhi, which currently has 523 active infections. Salaries of MPs Cut by 30% For A Year From April 1, 2020; President, VP, Governors Take Voluntary Pay Cut of 30%; MPLAD Funds Suspended For 2020-2022 to Make Consolidated Fund For Fight Against Coronavirus.

Maharashtra has reported 45 deaths due to virus, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Tamil Nadu (5), Punjab (6), Karnataka (4), West Bengal (3), Uttar Pradesh (3), Andhra Pradesh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Kerala (2), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Bihar (1).

Coronavirus State-Wise Data:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 32 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 8 0 8 Delhi 523 19 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 144 22 12 11 Haryana 84 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 109 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 314 55 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 748 56 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 76 4 6 25 Rajasthan 274 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0 29 Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3 30 West Bengal 80 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4281* 319 111

The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a rapid surge due to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Over 1,400 cases in the country have been linked to the religious event.

Globally, Coronavirus cases have climbed past 1.27 million while the total death toll rose near 71,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the maximum number of cases (337,971), followed by Spain (135,032), Italy (128,948) and Germany, which has reported over One lakh cases.