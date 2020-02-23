President Ram Nath Kovind Hails Supreme Court's ‘Proactive and Progressive' Mindset at International Judicial Conference 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 23: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hailed the Supreme Court at the valedictory session of the International Judicial Conference 2020 in Delhi. He said that the top court has been proactive and progressive. "From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the Army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," he said.

"In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been pro-active and progressive. I am happy to note that the role of the judiciary in harmonising environmental protection and sustainable development is being given sharp focus in various countries," Kovind said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also spoke at the International Judicial Conference 2020. He said that “terrorists and the corrupt have no right to privacy because the right to privacy has acquired critical proportion in the wake of digital landscape expanding globally."

The union minister said the right to privacy verdict of the Apex Court has become a beacon worldwide as it held that the right to privacy flows from the Article 21 right to life and right to live with dignity.