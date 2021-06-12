Puducherry, June 12: The election of Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly has been scheduled for June 16. Lieutenant Governor has convened the first session of the 15th Assembly of Puducherry on June 16 when the election of the Speaker would be held, a release from the Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy said on Saturday.

The House would have its meeting at 9.30 AM on that day, the release said. Under Rule 9 (2) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, the nominations for the election of Speaker would be received by the Secretary till noon on June 15, it said.

The nomination forms can be had from the Secretary, and necessary intimation has been sent to all the members in this regard, it added.