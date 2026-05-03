‘Punched Me in the Eye, Threatened To Expel Me’: IIT-Ropar PhD Scholar Alleges Assault and S*xual Harassment by Supervisor

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A PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has accused her research supervisor of physical assault and s*xual harassment, igniting widespread outrage after she shared a detailed account of her ordeal on social media platform X on Saturday.

In her post, the researcher alleged that the faculty member punched her in the eye after she refused what she described as inappropriate demands. She further claimed that he pressured her to accompany him on an overseas research trip to Japan, and when she declined, he allegedly threatened to expel her from the doctoral programme. The scholar described the harassment as sustained coercion enabled by the inherent power imbalance between a supervisor and a student. Pune Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy S*xually Assaulted and Murdered by Minor, Body Found Hidden in Suitcase.

Surveillance Cameras and Suppressed Evidence

The PhD scholar also alleged that the accused faculty member installed unauthorised surveillance cameras inside his laboratory, purportedly to fabricate evidence. She claimed he maintained control over the footage and subsequently barred her from entering the lab to retrieve her mobile phone, which she said contained critical proof against him. Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene in High-Profile Kailash Hills Murder Case.

Delayed Institutional Response Alleged

The researcher flagged serious concerns about IIT-Ropar's response to her complaint. She alleged that despite a meeting with the institute director and members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), where she was promised prompt action and a change of supervisor, no concrete steps were taken. She further alleged that on the same day her family left the campus, she received a late-night call from the ICC asking her to provide a police statement saying she was "satisfied" with its decision - a claim that has added to the controversy surrounding the case.

The scholar also highlighted the financial and emotional toll on her family, saying they spent approximately Rs 20,000 on travel across multiple campus visits. She revealed that her father was left in severe distress and that an uncle required hospitalisation following the traumatic events.

IIT-Ropar and Police Respond

IIT-Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja confirmed that the complaint was received on April 29 and that action was initiated the following day. The accused faculty member has been placed on two months of forced leave, and the matter has been referred to the police. Ahuja added that the ICC took cognisance within 24 hours, granted immediate interim relief to safeguard the complainant's safety and academic continuity, and that medical support and counselling services are being provided.

Ropar Sadar police station SHO Inspector Sunny confirmed the matter is under investigation, noting that the student and her family have chosen to await the ICC report before filing a formal police complaint.

The case has reignited urgent national conversations about the safety of women researchers in India's premier academic institutions, the misuse of supervisory authority, and the need for faster, more transparent institutional accountability mechanisms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).