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News INDIA Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene in High-Profile Kailash Hills Murder Case The accused, Rahul Meena, was taken to the residence by investigators as part of efforts to piece together the sequence of events and strengthen the case. According to investigators, the reconstruction exercise was carried out to verify statements made by the accused and to understand the exact sequence of movements inside the house.

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Police in Delhi have conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene in the high-profile Kailash Hills murder case, where a 22-year-old woman, the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly raped and killed, as reported by Dainik Jagran. The accused, Rahul Meena, was taken to the residence by investigators as part of efforts to piece together the sequence of events and strengthen the case. According to investigators, the reconstruction exercise was carried out to verify statements made by the accused and to understand the exact sequence of movements inside the house. Officials said such procedures are crucial, especially in areas where CCTV coverage is limited or absent, to corroborate evidence collected during the investigation.

Police are examining how the accused entered the premises, moved within the house, and carried out the alleged assault. The reconstruction is also expected to help identify any gaps in the timeline and confirm forensic findings. Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena, Who Scored 90% in Class 12, Lived ‘Double Life’, Say Police.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills area earlier this week. Investigators allege that Meena, a former domestic worker at the victim’s home, used his familiarity with the house and possibly a spare key to gain entry.

The victim was reportedly alone at the time. Police suspect that the crime involved sexual assault followed by murder. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused had knowledge of the household layout and routines, which may have facilitated the crime. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena To Undergo Psychological Profiling, Say Delhi Police.

Arrest and Investigation

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka after a multi-state manhunt. Police tracked him using digital evidence, including mobile phone data and online activity.

Investigators are also examining his background, including prior employment and possible motives. Reports suggest financial distress and personal grievances may have played a role in the incident. Authorities have sought custodial interrogation to further probe the case and gather additional evidence.

Emerging Leads and Forensic Analysis

Police are continuing forensic analysis of the crime scene and materials recovered from the house. The reconstruction exercise is expected to support these findings and provide clarity on the sequence of events. Officials are also considering a psychological evaluation of the accused, citing his reported behaviour during questioning.

Public Reaction and Security Concerns

The case has sparked concern over safety in residential areas of the national capital. Reports have pointed to potential security lapses, including lack of guards and accessibility of spare keys, which may have enabled the accused to enter the home. Authorities have urged residents to review security measures, while the investigation continues to examine all aspects of the case.

Background

The victim, described as a young professional preparing for competitive examinations, was found dead inside her home earlier this week. The case quickly drew national attention due to the nature of the crime and the profile of those involved. Police said further investigation is ongoing, and additional details are expected as forensic and interrogation processes progress.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).