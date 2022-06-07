Pune, June 7: The Pune police recently booked a housekeeping staff of a private hospital for outraging the modesty of a woman who had come to the hospital for her son's surgery. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place on Saturday morning in the hospital's special room when the 42-year-old woman had gone for a bath.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused entered the woman's room on the pretext of changing the bedsheet. Instead, he climbed onto the top of a connected bathroom and peeped at the woman while she was having a bath. Sources from the police said that the woman saw the man peeping and came out to question him. Mumbai Shocker: Thieves Steal 3 LPG Gas Cylinders Besides Cash and Mobiles in Bhiwandi.

However, the accused chased her with the intention of molestation. Following this, the victim filed a complaint against the accused in this regard. While the cops have identified the accused, a resident of Khadki, they refrained from naming him as he was yet to be arrested. The woman is a resident of Baner.

Senior police inspector Arvind Mane of Shivajinagar police said, "The victim is a medical practitioner and her son had sustained a hand fracture and has been admitted to the hospital where he was scheduled to be operated on." He further added, "The police team went to the spot to arrest the accused but he had fled."

