Thane, June 7: The Bhiwandi police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly stealing three domestic gas cylinders. While there have been cases of thieves stealing cash, valuables, and even luxury cars, this is one of its kind incident where the accused have stolen gas cylinders.

The news of gas cylinders being stolen comes amid the rising prices of fuel and gas cylinders across the country. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the family was in Hyderabad for a wedding when the thieves made their way with the gas cylinders.

The incident came to light when the house owner’s daughter, who stays in the same building went to check the house during the weekend. The woman found the door opened and all the three LPG cylinders missing. Besides gas cylinders, valuables worth Rs 23,100 was stolen. The incident took place in the Bhoiwada area of Bhiwandi. A case in this regard was filed on Sunday. Sources from the police said that the three cylinders were kept in the kitchen while the two mobiles were in a cupboard.

Dinesh Lokhande, sub-inspector of Bhoiwada police station said, "Prima facie, two or three burglars may have committed the theft and stolen the cylinders and other things. They broke the main door with the help of an iron rod from the complainant’s father's house and stole the two mobile phones and cash kept in the wooden cupboard and the cylinders from the kitchen."

The police have registered a case under Section 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. Lokhande said that they are going through the CCTV footage in the areas. The burglars will be nabbed soon, he said.

