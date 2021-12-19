Pune, December 19: A 25-year-old model aspiring to be an actress, from Hadapsar in Maharashtra’s Pune has lodged a complaint against three persons on Friday, accusing them of sexually exploiting her. Following her complaint, the Warje police booked the three accused, including a man who is into film production, for rape under relevant provisions. Kerala: Priest Arrested for Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Ernakulam

According to a report published in The Times of India, the alleged sexual exploitation took place between July 2017 and July this year, according to the police. The accused, who did a photoshoot with the complainant, even attempted to extort a sum of Rs 10 lakh from her by threatening to circulate her pictures on social media. They had already received Rs 6.41 from the complainant under the pretext of providing her work in films.

The complainant, a model by profession, aspired to be an actress. She has worked in short films. One of the accused works in film productions and the model met him during a short film’s shooting. He allegedly sexually exploited her after promising her a film role. Odisha: 37-Year-Old Railway Station Master Arrested for Sexually Harassing Minor in Ariyalur

Police said "He then promised her a role in the film, and sexually exploited her on the pretext of giving her the role. The two used to meet in isolated venues and take photographs together.”

