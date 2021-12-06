Odisha, December 6: In yet another case of sexual harassment, the Ariyalur police arrested a 37-year-old railway station master in Ariyalur district under the POSCO Act for sexually harassing a minor girl on Sunday.

As per the report published in TOI, a 12-year-old girl was rearing her goats nearby, when the accused, identified as Sagar Nak, Sexually harassed her. The accused works as a station master at the Ottakovil railway station. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped by Sweeper in Varanasi Private School.

As per the reports, the victim shared the ordeal with her parents, who then filed a complaint against the accused. Based on the complaint, The accused has been booked under POSCO Act at Ariyalur all-women police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).