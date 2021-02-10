Pune, February 10: In another case of cyber crime from Maharashtra, a 61-year-old woman from Pune was duped of Rs 13.1 lakh by an unidentified person who social media platform- Facebook. The woman, who is a resident of Keshavnagar, Mundhwa region of Pune was approached by the accused on Facebook. The man made a female profile and the alleged brother of the profile holder in January 2020. The duo began chatting on Facebook and over course of their chats, the woman offered to send gifts to the complainant.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 13,17,000 through multiple transactions in order to get access to the gifts, the complainant said. According to details by the cops, the victim paid the amount in the six months between January 2020 and June 2020 before realising that she was being duped. Mumbai Cyber Crime: Man From Powai Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by 'UK Woman'; Police Begin Probe.

As soon as the woman got to know that she was duped, a complaint was lodged at the Cybercrime police station. A case was registered at Mundhwa police station in Pune in connection with the crime. The HT report states that a case under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology was registered at Mundhwa police station against unidentified people.

