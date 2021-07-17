Pune, July 17: In a shocking incident, a woman in Pune allegedly killed her husband by thrashing him with a bat and later strangling him with a 'dupatta'. Reports inform that the incident happened on July 12 in Guruwar Peth area of the city. According to a report by TOI, the accused tried to mislead the police by making up stories saying that her husband died by suicide.

The report states that the Khadak police on Thursday arrested the 34-year-old woman on charges of bludgeoning her husband to death. The woman initially told the cops that her husband committed suicide by hanging himself, following which a case of accidental death was registered. However, the woman's 14-year-old daughter told one of their relatives that her mother had killed her father. The relative then alerted the cops, leading to the arrest of teh accused. Woman in Uttarakhand Kills Husband by Giving Excessive Sleeping Pills, Takes Help of 25-Year-Old Lover.

The TOI reports stated that the victim was an alcoholic and harassed his family. The incident took place after he came home drunk and threw a plate at his wife. Angered by his constant harassment, she bludgeoned him to death with a bat and strangled him with a ‘dupatta’. The woman then dragged her husband's body to the bathroom to make his death look like a suicide.

