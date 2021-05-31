Dehradun, May 31: In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun was arrested for allegedly planning her husband's murder with the help of her lover. Reports inform that the 35-year-old woman killed her 43-year-old husband with the help of her 25-year-old paramour. According to a report by TOI, the woman and her lover were arrested by Uttarakhand Police for committing the crime.

The TOI report further states that the accused has been identified as Vijay Laxmi while her lover has been identified as Deepak, a gym trainer in the city. As per details by Dilbar Singh Negi, in charge of the Raipur police station, the victim died after his wife gave excessive sleeping pills.

The official said that the man had died on May 28, however, his postmortem report made the cops suspicious, following which the police launched a probe into the matter. "The man died on May 28. We found his postmortem report suspicious and thereafter, launched a probe into the death" said inspector Negi. Uttarakhand: Distant Relative, 3 Others Rape 15-Year-Old Girl in Haridwar Hotel, Booked.

The cops informed that the mother of the victim, identified as Pankaj Bhatt, filed a murder complaint in the police station. The cops informed that during interrogation, Deepak broke down and confessed to helping Vijay Laxmi in killing her husband Pankaj. Giving details about the murder plan, Inspector Negi stated that Deepak brought the slipping pills and gave to the woman, which were given to Pankaj on May 28.

