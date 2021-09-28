Jalandhar, September 28: A-62-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by unknown people in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Monday night. The incident took place in the Sant Vihar residential area near the Verka milk plant in Jalandhar city. The matter surfaced on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Balbir Kaur. She was a wife a retired Indian Army personnel. Her husband died seven years ago. Chandigarh Shocker: 97-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered At House in Sector 8 With Her Throat Slit; Case Registered.

Kaur was living alone at her house after the demise of her husband. According to a report published in The Tribune, on Tuesday morning, the milkman knocked at the deceased's door at around 9:30 am. He did not get any response from inside the house after knocking and calling her name several times. The milkman then informed the neighbour.

After sneaking into Kaur's nouse, they found her lying unconscious on the floor. The neighbours broke open the door and informed the police. Initially, the police suspected it to be a robbery attempt. However, it refutes these claims later as the gold chain of the deceased was also lying on the bed. As per the police, things were scattered in the room after the murder to create a robbery scene. Delhi: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered at Her House in Burari Area.

"So far, we have established that it wasn't a robbery attempt. In fact, things were scattered after the murder to create a looting scene. Besides, nothing was missing from the house," reported the media house quoting the SHO police division as saying. The police are looking at the CCTV footage to identify the accused. A forensic team had also colled fingerprints from the crime scene.

As per the media report, the police have recovered a diary from the deceased's room, in which the numbers of all visitors and relatives are written. A detailed investigation has been launched into the murder.

