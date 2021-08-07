Chandigarh, August 7: A 97-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Chandigarh’s Sector 8 on Friday. Her throat was reported to be slit with a sharp object. The deceased has been identified as Joginder Kaur. She was living alone. Her house was also ransacked. Police got the information about the crime at around 8 pm. Delhi: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered at Her House in Burari Area.

After reaching the crime spot, the woman was shifted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. The victim was declared brought dead by doctors. Kaur was living alone in the house as her husband died in 2003, and her children are staying abroad. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, In one portion of the house, the deceased daughter-in-,law lives separately.

When the police reached the spot, things in the house were scattered. Cops suspect it to be a theft bid. However, the police also suspect that the woman might have been murdered by a person known to her and tried to pass off the crime as a theft bid. Delhi: 72-Year-Old Woman Murdered in Dwarka by Couple Over Loan; Accused Dump Body in Najafgarh Canal, Arrested.

A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. A forensic team also reached the spot. The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

