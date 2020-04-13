Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Checks on ASI Harjeet Singh's Health Via Video Call Day After His Hand Was Chopped Off in Attack by Nihangs

Captain Amarinder Singh having video call with Harjeet Singh (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Chandigarh, April 13: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday inquired about the well-being of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala on April 12. Amarinder Singh had a video call with Harjeet who is currently undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh. Notably, doctors of PGI Chandigarh reattached Harjeet’s hand which was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala on Sunday. Nihang Attack: Doctors at PGI Chandigarh Reattach ASI Harjeet Singh's Hand Chopped Off During Coronavirus Lockdown in Patiala.

During the call, Captain Singh hailed the ASI for his bravery and also prayed for his speedy recovery. The Punjab CM assured all possible help to Harjeet. Captain Singh told the Punjab Police officer that he should feel to contact senior officers if he requires anything. According to reports, it took seven hours for the doctor to reattach Harjeet's hand.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Tweet:

Spoke to ASI Harjeet Singh, who is recovering after his operation, to enquire about his health. The composure & bravery with which he spoke today is truly worthy of admiration. Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/dVYk01S5Gk — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2020

Nihangs chopped off Harjeet’s left hand after they were stopped by a police team in Patiala from entering the vegetable market during the coronavirus lockdown. Nihangs attacked police personnel for asking about curfew permission. Six others sustained multiple injuries in the attack. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot. Hours later, police arrested nine people, including a woman in connection with the case from a Gurudwara in Punjab's Balbera village.