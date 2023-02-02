Chandigarh, February 2: Fulfilling another guarantee promised to the people of state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the first batch of 36 principals who will visit Singapore for further sharpening of their professional skills.

The Chief Minister, in an online interaction with the people, said that during the run-up to the Assembly polls they had given guarantees to people that the education system would be completely transformed in the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 26,074 Government Jobs Given to Youth in Just 10 Months.

He said since teachers are the nation builders who can uplift the level of education, it was guaranteed that their teaching skills would be upgraded by ensuring quality training to them. Mann said as part of this guarantee the first batch of 36 government school principals will be going to Singapore on February 4 for professional training. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Invites Business Leaders to Invest in State.

These principals will be participating in a Professional Teacher Training seminar from February 6. They will return on February 11. Mann envisioned that lakhs of students from across the state will be benefitted from this step as with additional expertise from Singapore these principals will upgrade the level of education being imparted in the state.

