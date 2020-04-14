Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to Centre: 'Firms Will Go Bankrupt if They Are Forced to Pay Full Salaries And Avoid Pay Cuts in These Times'

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, April 14: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to reconsider its directives asking industries and shops or commercial establishments to continue paying full wages to their workers during COVID-19 lockdown. Singh was of the opinion that the latest directive may push industries towards bankruptcy.

Informing about the latest development the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to reconsider its directives asking industries & shops/commercial establishments to continue paying full wages to their workers during #COVID19 lockdown, as it may push them to bankruptcy." Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the nation has made an appeal that industries should be considerate about people working in your organisation. He had said, "Please be considerate about people working in your organisation. Please don't go for layoffs." PM Modi made the comment after reports of layoff in some sectors due to the economic activity being brought to a standstill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his special address to the nation on Tuesday extended the total lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Modi said the decision has been taken after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups. Also, he announced that certain relaxations will be allowed in areas with the least COVID-19 hotspots from April 20, adding, the relaxations would be allowed only if measures of social distancing are strictly followed.