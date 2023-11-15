Chandigarh, November 15: Punjab Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Wednesday said a red alert has been sounded in all districts and legal action would be initiated if anyone was found burning stubble. DGP Gaurav Yadav had appointed Shukla as the Police Nodal Officer to monitor action against stubble burning.

He said that CPs/SSPs have been directed to engage farmers, citizens and various stakeholders to sensitise them about the ill-effects of the stubble burning, which is also a violation of law and action and action could be initiated against them. Stubble Burning: Total Farm Fires Cross 30,000 Mark in Punjab Since September 15.

"All DSPs and SHOs have been asked to have discussions with Sarpanches and Kisan leaders to sensitise them about the ill effects of stubble burning, which not only affect the urban people but each and every individual," said Shukla, who was on a tour to review the stubble burning cases in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar district. Air Quality in Delhi Inches Closer to 'Severe' Category.

He also called a meeting of all gazetted rank officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar to review the status of stubble burning in their areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).