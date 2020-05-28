BevQ, Zomato, Swiggy, TASMAC, CSMCL Online: Apps Being Used by Liquor Consumers in India to Buy Alcohol Online

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 28: With the lockdown norms relaxed in most parts of India, liquor stores are allowed to provide home deliveries. Booze consumers across the nation are using several mobile applications to order their set of liquor. The apps include those of food aggregators, along with those launched by the state governments to provide liquor deliveries at the doorstep. A prominent app - BevQ - is being used to book time slot for visiting the liquor stores. BevQ Mobile App: Over 2 Lakh Downloads of App Seen on Google Play Store As Kerala Introduces Virtual Queue For Selling Liquor.

The virtual queue system, implemented through the BevQ application by Kerala government, will prevent mass gathering or violation of social distancing norms outside the outlets selling booze. By early Thursday, the app had crossed over 2 lakh downloads on Google Play Store.

Among private food delivery operators, Zomato and Swiggy have taken the lead among netizens as their most preferred choice for home delivery of booze. The aggregators have tie-ups with several liquor stores, outlets and bars - and provide timely delivery of alcohol to their clients.

The Tamil Nadu government launched the TASMAC Online App which works in a manner similar to Zomato or Swiggy. On the application, the user needs to fill all his details including address. After filling the cart, the payment could be made online. The booze delivery would reach the doorstep in the specified period of time.

Similarly, the Chhattisgarh government had launched the CSMCL Online app to facilitate home deliveries of alcohol. Using the application, a resident of the state can order upto five litres of booze per day, and a charge of Rs 120 per litre would be levied per order.

Apart from the above apps, several state governments allow residents to order via the excise department websites. The user needs to furnish his details online to prove that he is above the permissible age to consume liquor. In Delhi and Maharashtra, online tokens which allow one to order alcohol needs to be downloaded from the excise department's website.