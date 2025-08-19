Chandigarh, August 19: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old school boy shot himself dead after a loaded licensed pistol went off while he was allegedly playing with it at his home in Punjab’s Ferozepur town. The police took the body into possession and started investigations. The police said he shot himself dead in an accidental fire while playing with a licensed revolver lying in the cupboard of his house in Ferozepur town, bordering Pakistan.

According to the police, the boy went to his room to take clothes from the cupboard after returning to his home in a posh locality from school. While playing, suddenly, by pressing the trigger, a bullet was fired, which hit him directly in the head. The child fell on the ground and was drenched in blood. Upon hearing the gunshot, family members found the child bleeding, leading to panic in the house. Radhika Yadav Shot Dead: State-Level Tennis Player Killed by Her Father in Gurugram After Row Over Social Media Reel.

The shocked family rushed him to a private hospital, where, after giving first aid, he was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. According to doctors, the boy was immediately kept on a ventilator. He, however, succumbed to injuries. Following the incident, his family approached the police station to report the incident. As the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and took stock of the situation and recorded the statement of the family. 45-year-old Man Shot Dead in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, Police Suspect Personal Enmity.

Police said the incident is under investigation, with law enforcement focusing on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the handling of the firearm. More details were awaited. In January this year, AAP leader and Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi died of a gunshot injury after he was fatally hit by a bullet that was accidentally fired from his pistol when he was cleaning it. The legislator was known for his guns and vintage cars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).