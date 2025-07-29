New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was shot dead late on Monday night in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, in personal enmity, as per the circumstances, the police said.

The incident was reported around 10 PM when local police received information from GFS Hospital about a man with gunshot wounds who was declared dead upon arrival. The deceased was identified as Md. Manzur, a resident of TC Camp in Rajouri Garden. He used to sell clothes in weekly markets.

Also Read | Gujarat Digital Arrest Scam: Senior Woman Doctor From Gandhinagar Duped of INR 19.24 Crore Over 3 Months.

According to police sources, Manzur was returning home from the weekly market in Madipur on a rickshaw when he was shot at close range. As per the preliminary findings, the circumstances indicate that the shooting happened due to some personal animosity. No evidence of a robbery angle has been reported so far, according to the police.

Multiple teams have been constituted to probe the case, and raids are being conducted at various suspected locations.

Also Read | What Is Intrahepatic Ectopic Pregnancy? Know All About It As India Reports First-Ever Case of Liver Pregnancy in UP.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in the case in which a 24-year-old taxi driver was found shot in the head in the national capital's Badarpur area, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The victim remains in a critical state at the AIIMS hospital, the Police said.

The Badarpur Police Station received information from Apollo Hospital in the early hours today regarding a Medico-Legal case (MLC) of a man identified as Gautam Saini.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Saini a Gurugram resident operated as a taxi driver.

The injured was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The injured remains critical but stable, police said.

Legal action and further action are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)