Puri, June 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the Puri temple stampede as "extremely tragic", and urged the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts. At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, they said. Gandhi also called upon Congress workers to extend all possible assistance in the relief efforts. Puri Temple Stampede: Odisha Govt Transfers Collector and SP of Puri District After 3 Killed, 50 Others Injured in Stampede During Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha.

"This tragedy is a serious reminder that security and crowd management preparations for such large events must be thoroughly reviewed. Protecting lives is paramount, and any lapse in this responsibility is unacceptable," he said in a post on X. Puri Temple Stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Seeks Forgiveness From Jagannath Devotees, Tender Apology for Stampede During Jagannath Rath Yatra.

“I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees. I appeal to the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts and urge Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in this regard,” Gandhi said.