Puri, June 29: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede near a temple in Puri, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident that left at least three people dead. Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Puri Stampede: 3 Dead Due to Suffocation, at Least 6 Injured Near Shree Gundicha Temple During Jagannath Rath Yatra, Says Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow,” Majhi said in a post on X. He also said that security lapses behind the incident will be probed and those found guilty would face stringent action. Puri Stampede: 3 Killed, 50 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out Near Shree Gundicha Temple During Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Odisha (Watch Videos).

'Tender Apology for Puri Temple Stampede'

ଶରଧାବାଲିରେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ ନିମନ୍ତେ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଉତ୍କଣ୍ଠା ଜନିତ ଠେଲାପେଲା କାରଣରୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଅଘଟଣ ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଭାବେ ମୁଁ ଏବଂ ମୋ ସରକାର ସମସ୍ତ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥପ୍ରେମୀଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ କ୍ଷମା ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛୁ। ଯେଉଁ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କର ଜୀବନଦୀପ ଶରଧାବାଲିରେ ଲିଭିଯାଇଛି ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 29, 2025

“This negligence is unpardonable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible,” Majhi said. The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, the officials said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, they said.