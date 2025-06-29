In the latest development in the Puri Rath Yatra stampede, the Odisha government said that the Puri District Collector and SP have been transferred. Odisha CMO further said that DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have also been suspended for negligence of duty. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced financial assistance of INR 25 lakh for each deceased devotee's next of kin. Majhi also ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner. He has further instructed the transfer of the District Collector of Puri and the SP. "Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, while Pinak Mishra has taken charge as the new SP," the CMO said. Earlier in the day, at least three people, including two women, were killed and around 50 others were injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri. Puri Temple Stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Seeks Forgiveness From Jagannath Devotees, Tender Apology for Stampede During Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Puri District Collector and SP Transferred After Stampede During Rath Yatra in Odisha

