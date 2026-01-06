Mumbai, January 6: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to actor-turned-politician Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in connection with the deadly Karur stampede. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the TVK chief has been directed to appear for questioning at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on January 12.

The case stems from a tragic incident on September 27, 2025, during a massive political rally at Veluswamypuram in Karur district. The event, which served as a major public outreach for the fledgling TVK, turned chaotic when a sudden crowd surge led to a stampede. Karur Stampede Case: CBI Plans to Question TVK Leader Vijay in Connection With Tragic Stampede in Tamil Nadu.

The tragedy claimed 41 lives, including women and children, and left over 60 others injured. Police reports at the time suggested that while permission was sought for approximately 10,000 attendees, the actual turnout exceeded 27,000, overwhelming the local infrastructure and security arrangements.

Escalation of the Probe in Karur Stampede Case

The CBI took over the investigation on October 26, 2025, following an interim order by the Supreme Court. The apex court intervened after several petitions, including one from the TVK itself, sought an independent inquiry. The court observed that the magnitude of the loss had "shaken the national conscience" and necessitated a probe free from local political influence. Vijay Karur Rally Stampede Case: Madras High Court Bars Political Rallies on State, National Highways Pending SOPs.

In the weeks leading up to Vijay’s summons, the central agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries, including State General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint Secretaries Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar. Investigators have also visited the site multiple times to reconstruct the timeline of the event, focusing on potential lapses in planning and crowd management.

Legal and Political Undercurrents

The summons comes at a critical juncture for Vijay, whose party is positioning itself as a major challenger to established players in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Initially, the Tamil Nadu government had opposed a central probe, constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead. However, the Supreme Court stayed the SIT's proceedings in favor of the CBI. Parallelly, the Madras High Court has directed the state government to formalize a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all political rallies to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Looking Ahead

Agency sources indicate that Vijay will be questioned regarding the permissions obtained for the rally, the private security measures deployed by the party, and the alleged seven-hour delay in his arrival, which police claim contributed to the crowd’s restlessness. Following the interrogation on January 12, the CBI is expected to decide whether to file a formal charge sheet against the party leadership.

