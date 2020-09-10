New Delhi, September 10: Five Rafale fighter jets, developed by the France-based Dassault Aviation, were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday. As part of the induction ceremony at the IAF airbase in Ambala, a stunning flypast was organised featuring the Su-30, Jaguar and Tejas fighter jets. Rafale Fighter Jets Formally Inducted Into 17 Squadron Golden Arrows of IAF at Air Force Station in Ambala.

The flypast also witnessed a breathtaking aerial performance by the Sarang Helicopters along with a grand water cannon salute to mark the induction of Rafale. The elite Dassault-made jets were also seen flying over the Ambala sky as part of the ceremony. Here are the videos which capture the highlights of the Rafale induction event.

Water Cannon Salute

Tejas Takes Vertical Loop

Mouth-Watering Display: Watch #India's Light Combat Aircraft #Tejas takes a vertical Loop from low flight envelope and Vanish into the skies in milliseconds right in front of our eyes like a 🚀! pic.twitter.com/Kyu5jha3OS — 📍IFE Network 24 © 🌈 ifenewsnetwork.com (@IFENetwork24) September 10, 2020

Jaguar, Su-30 MKI Form Golden Arrow

The #Rafale Yug has now begun as it flies high with 2 Jaguar Aircraft and 2 Su-30 MKI, forming a Golden Arrow at the speed of 720KMPH. Congratulations to the IAF on welcoming the new member in the force.#RafaleInduction pic.twitter.com/06eOk3JC1Y — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) September 10, 2020

Induction of Rafale

Sarang Aerobatic Team Performs

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s 'Sarang Aerobatic Team' performs at the Rafale induction ceremony in Ambala pic.twitter.com/KI4X3cHAl7 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

A delegation from France led by Minister for Armed Forces Florence Parly attended the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala. Her attendance reflected the government-to-government role in finalising the deal which allowed India to procure the elite fighter aircrafts.

The ties with France were hailed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his speech that marked the culmination of the induction ceremony. "The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," he said.

"Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," he added.

