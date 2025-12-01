Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Praise Pakistan’s Capability and Enthusiasm? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Mumbai, December 1: A letter falsely attributed to the Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has gone viral on social media. In the purported letter, IAF Chief AP Singh allegedly praises Pakistan’s capability and enthusiasm. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has categorically termed the claim as fake.

"As for Pakistan, we acknowledge their enthusiasm. They may have fewer resources but definitely have not lost their creativity. Nevertheless, we will continue to do our best, maintain readiness and hope that our neighbours remain just chaotic enough for us to stay ahead on paper.," the fake letter reads. Did IAF Chief AP Singh Resign After Losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Fake Letter in Name of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Goes Viral

In a letter being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts, false claims are being made that Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh praised Pakistan’s capability and enthusiasm.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The letter is #fake and has been digitally morphed using AI. ✅ In the original letter,… pic.twitter.com/X1J3sT3UI7 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the IAF chief, AP Singh, has only conveyed his best wishes for the success of Defence Partnership Days 2025. The fact-checking agency has also said the letter was digitally morphed using AI. "The letter is #fake and has been digitally morphed using AI. In the original letter, the Chief of the Air Staff only conveys his best wishes for the success of Defence Partnership Days 2025," the PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

The government agency has urged citizens not to share misleading content and to rely only on official sources for verified information. Did Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi Really Propose Giving Arunachal Pradesh to China To Stop Beijing From Supporting Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media falsely claiming that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh blamed the incident on the induction of Tejas into the IAF. In the viral clip, the Air Chief is purportedly heard saying that he had warned the Indian government against inducting the indigenous fighter jet, adding, “This is not a plane, this is a samosa. And samosas are not meant to fly.”

However, the Press Trust of India’s (PTI) Fact Check Desk reviewed the circulating footage and found that the video had been digitally altered. The audio was manipulated and superimposed onto an older clip from the Air Chief Marshal’s address during the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations — long before the Dubai Air Show tragedy. Therefore, the claim circulating on social media is false. The IAF Chief did not make any such remarks on Tejas following the accident.

