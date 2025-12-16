Did 163 Indian Air Force Pilots Resign After the India-Pakistan Conflict of May 2025? Viral Document Is Doctored, Reveals Fact Check

The viral image was digitally edited to falsely suggest that 163 IAF pilots resigned after the India-Pakistan conflict of May 2025 (Photo Credits: X/@Kussikhuelafn)

New Delhi, December 16: Did 163 pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) resign after the 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict? A document going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. Shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the post claims that a total of 780 pilots resigned in five years, and 163 after the India-Pakistan war in 2025. "Many families whose pilots were martyred in the war are still facing oppression to keep them silent," the post read. It is worth noting that the viral post makes the alleged claim, citing a Right to Information response showing details up to 2025.

As per the RTI document widely shared online, a total of 163 Indian Air Force pilots resigned from the force following the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. The viral document also contains details of IAF pilots' resignations from 2017 to 2025. The user who shared the viral RTI response document further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been proven right once again today. While the document appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral document. Has China Started Massive Military Build-Up Near Arunachal Pradesh? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Fact Check Reveals Original RTI Response Was Digitally Edited, Suggesting 163 IAF Pilots Resigned After the India-Pakistan Conflict

A post on X citing an RTI document claimed 163 pilots of the Indian Air Force resigned after the India-Pakistan Conflict of May 2025 (Photo Credits: X/@Kussikhuelafn)

A keyword search for terms such as "IAF pilots resignation after India-Pakistan conflict", "IAF resignations May 2025" and other phrases did not result in any credible news reports or official statements supporting the alleged claim made in the viral post. A reverse image search of the alleged RTI document led us to an India Today article dated August 18, 2020. "798 pilots quit IAF in 10 years, 289 of them got NOC to fly private airlines | RTI," the news article's headline read. As per the news report, a total of 798 IAF pilots resigned in the last 10 years, with 289 pilots given No-objection Certificates (NOC) to fly private airlines.

India Today's article clearly states that the information was revealed by the Indian Air Force in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by them. The news report also features a photo of the original RTI document, which closely resembles the viral picture shared with a fake claim online. A comparison of the RTI response sought by India Today and the viral document revealed that the widely circulated document was digitally edited or doctored to falsely suggest that 163 IAF pilots resigned after the India-Pakistan conflict, which took place earlier this year. Did Indira Gandhi Avoid Questions on the 1975 Emergency by Staying Silent? Fact Check Finds Viral Video AI-Generated.

The fact check also found that the original RTI data cited in the 2020 India Today report contained information up to 2019 and did not make any reference to IAF pilots' resignations linked to the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. The original RTI response was issued on December 7, 2020 and not December 7, 2025, as it is claimed. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral document (photo) is a doctored image or a digitally edited picture, misrepresenting the original RTI data. There is no evidence to support the alleged claim that 163 IAF pilots resigned following the India-Pakistan conflict of May 2025.

