Rahul Gandhi Refuses to Answer Questions From Media on Jyotiraditya Scindia Quitting Congress Party, Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Delhi, March 11: In a big blow to the Congress party, Senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. In the latest video shared by ANI, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to answer questions from media on Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the party. Jyotiraditya Scindia informed about his decision soon after meeting Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Thereby sparking speculations that he will be joining BJP.

The political crisis started in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress along with 22 MLAs, leaving the grand old party on the verge of losing power in the state. The Congress strength in the Assembly has now reduced to 92 MLAs. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Join BJP Today Leaving Congress on Verge of Losing Majority in Madhya Pradesh.

Watch ANI video:

#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refuses to answer question on Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the party. pic.twitter.com/oPHriKdLK0 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

In the latest news, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru. The Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 after winning 114 out of 228 seats. The party leadership chose "experienced" Kamal Nath over Jyotiraditya Scindia for the chief ministerial post and thus sowed the seeds of friction.