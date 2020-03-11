Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Join BJP Today Leaving Congress on Verge of Losing Majority in Madhya Pradesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 11: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. The political crisis erupted in Madhya Pradesh on March 10 after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress along with 22 MLAs, leaving the grand old party on the verge of losing power in the state. The Congress strength in the Assembly has now reduced to 92 MLAs. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit Impact: It's Raining Resignations From Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

The rebel MLAs had already submitted their resignation to the Speaker. In a bid to keep their flocks intact, both Congress and the BJP have decided to move their legislators outside of the state. The saffron party lodged its MLAs in a luxury hotel in Gurugram in wee hours of Wednesday. According to reports, Congress will likely move its MLAs from Bhopal to Jaipur later in the day. 'Madhya Pradesh Government Will Complete Full Term, Will Prove Majority': CM Kamal Nath After Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru. Reacting to the developments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath exuded confidence of completing a full term. After Scindia resigned, Nath said, “There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.” Congress Reminds Scindia of Key Positions Given to Him over 18 Years, Says He 'broke Trust'.

Nath and Scindia have been at loggerheads ever since the former took over as the Chief Minister. Last month, Scindia had also threatened the the Kamal Nath government he would hit the streets if the state government failed to fulfil the promises made in the party manifesto.

After the resignations of the 22 Congress MLAs, the strength of Madhya Pradesh assembly have down to 206. The BJP has 107 MLAs, while the strength of the Congress has been reduced to 92. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party have two and one MLA respectively.