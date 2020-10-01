New Delhi, October 1: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on their way to Hathras in western Uttar Pradesh, were stopped at the Yamunanagar Highway. The two leaders intend to meet the bereaved family of the gangrape-murder victim in Hathras. Autopsy Report Confirms 'Rape and Strangulation', Says Victim Also Suffered Cervical Spine Injury.

After their vehicles were stopped on the highway, Rahul and Priyanka began a foot-march towards Hathras. Reports could not confirm whether they would be allowed to visit the victim's family as the administration has sealed the district borders and imposed prohibitory orders.

"Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We've no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," Hathras DM P Lakshkar was reported as saying.

Priyanka Gandhi Begins Foot March to Hathras

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Congress workers walks along the Yamuna Expressway, after her vehicle was stopped by the authorities. She is on her way to Harthras, to meet the family of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped. pic.twitter.com/1RP8Bvco8G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress state in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She lashed out at the government after the UP Police allegedly denied the victim's family members to be present at the cremation that was "forcibly" conducted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"Yogi Adityanath must resign. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she said.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on Twitter, levelled the anti-Dalit charge against the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh. "All this is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress the Dalits and show them their ''place'' in the society. Our fight is against this hateful thinking," he said.

