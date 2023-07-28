New Delhi, July 28: There will be an increase in rainfall activity over east India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha from Friday and northeastern states with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during next five days, the IMD said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that enhanced rainfall activity will continue over west and parts of central India with very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat on Friday and significant reduction thereafter.

In northwest India, the weather forecast predicts light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in various states.

"On Friday and Saturday, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and east Rajasthan are likely to experience these weather conditions. Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, and west Rajasthan are also expected to see similar conditions on Friday. Moreover, from Saturday to August 1, east Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness this pattern of rainfall," said the IMD.

Central India can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Friday and Saturday. However, there may be a reduction in rainfall activity after this period.

On Friday, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha should be cautious as isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas. West India's weather forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall for the next five days over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

"On Friday, Gujarat and Marathwada are also likely to experience this rainfall pattern. Furthermore, on the same day, isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Mumbai city and adjoining areas should be prepared for isolated heavy rainfall on Friday," it said.

The weather forecast agency futher said that in south India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on the current day over Telangana and coastal Karnataka. However, a significant reduction in rainfall activity is expected thereafter.

East India forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha from Friday to July 31. "West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to experience this rainfall till Saturday, while Jharkhand will witness it from July 30 to August 1. Bihar should also expect this rainfall pattern on July 30 and 31," it said.

In Northeast India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted for the next five days. "On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya may encounter isolated very heavy rainfall," it added.

