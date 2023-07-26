Several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Pune etc. have been receiving heavy downpours since the last few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams. Amid all of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' alert in Ratnagiri district for tomorrow. Besides, the weather agency has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts too. While a Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on July 28. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Experience Moderate to Heavy Rainfall From July 25-26, Says IMD.

IMD Issues 'Red' Alert for Ratnagiri District

Maharashtra | IMD issues 'Red' alert in Ratnagiri district for tomorrow; Orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts pic.twitter.com/fuXngJqe2b — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

